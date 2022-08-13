Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona are still working on transfer moves

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club are still active in the transfer market.

La Blaugrana have been busy during the summer transfer market in recent weeks with five new faces arriving at the club.

Despite the firm moves in the window, Barcelona were only able to register four of their new players ahead of the opening weekend clash with Rayo Vallecano, as Jules Kounde missed out.

Xavi’s side struggled for fluidity against Rayo in Catalonia with Andoni Iraola’s side securing a point at the Camp Nou, as a new look Barcelona started on an inconsistent note, but Laporta hinted there is still work to be done.

“Exits are still being worked on. There is still time for some incorporations into the team”, as per reports from DAZN, via Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona are still pushing to sell Dutch international Frenkie de Jong with the former Ajax schemer linked with a move to the Premier League unless he can agree a wage reduction package at Barcelona.