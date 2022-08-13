Gennaro Gattuso appeals for clubs to help referees following Jose Gaya sanction

Although Valencia have been mired in controversy and questionable decisions in recent seasons, the one troubling Paterna before the start of this campaign most will agree is not their fault.

Last season captain Jose Gaya publicly complained about a refereeing decision following a match against Osasuna. He was handed a four-game ban, which they appealed over the summer. The suspension was upheld but only communicated on Thursday after several weeks.

On Friday, Gaya held a press conference to manifest his frustration with the decision, following a Twitter statement about the matter the previous day.

Speaking ahead of their opening match of the season against Girona, manager Gennaro Gattuso appealed for more understanding for referees.

“When I train the team I have to referee and it is a difficult job. I believe in the good faith of the referee and at this time I think we also need to help a little, [by] not speaking so much about what happens on the pitch.”

“It is not easy, above all for me, because when I am on the pitch I have fire in my body.”

He then went on to defend his captain though, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I have spent a month working with him and it surprised me, his role as captain. I have a been a captain and I did not reach his level. He is a polite person, respectful… It surprises me those four matches and I do not like that, in addition to the sanction, they communicated the decision so late. You know him as a player, he is a great footballer, but as a person it is impossible for somebody like him to have that sanction of four matches.”

The focus on refereeing decisions has been magnified with the advent of VAR, further clouding matters. However given refereeing decisions stir such strong emotions in football, it tends to swirl around in the social media storm, further amplifying their apparent impact on the game.