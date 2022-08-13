Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Manchester United in 2022/23

Cristiano Ronaldo looks increasingly likely to stay at Manchester United this month.

Ronaldo has been constantly linked with a move away from Old Trafford after declaring his determination to play Champions League football in 2022/23.

The 37-year-old missed United’s preseason tour before returning back into the fold to complete 45 first half minutes in their 1-1 home draw with Rayo Vallecano.

He featured off the bench last weekend on United’s Premier League opener but his future remains uncertain with the Red Devils.

However, according to reports from Diario AS, the club and Ronaldo’s representatives have now reached an agreement to stay ay United for the 2022/23 campaign.

Ronaldo remains vital for ten Hag’s plans at United and all parties have secured a compromise until the end of 2022.

Captaining Portugal at the 2022 World Cup remains as a priority for Ronaldo, and he wants to feature regularly in the coming weeks, with a potential January exit not ruled out.