Chelsea push for Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double deal

Premier League giants Chelsea are preparing a double move for Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blues have been linked with bids for both players in recent weeks as part of an ongoing fire sale at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are continuing their policy of selling squad players before the transfer window closes to reduce an inflated wage bill in Catalonia.

De Jong is reportedly still undecided on his future in Spain, with no progress on a wage reduction for the Dutchman, as he looks to secure an agreement of €14m of unpaid wages.

Aubameyang is being tracked by his former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel with the Gabonese international in favouring of staying at Barcelona over a return to England.

According to reports from the Daily Express, both players will be contacted by Chelsea in the coming days, to assess their interest in moving to Stamford Bridge in a combined £100m swoop.