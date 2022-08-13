Chelsea must part with €25m for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to convince Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez can not have made himself any clearer on the fact that he wants two quality alternatives in each position. That much has been backed up by the business that Barcelona have done this summer, equipping themselves with quality all over the pitch.

Some had speculated that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might have left Barcelona with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski sure to limit his minutes this season.

Manager Xavi Hernandez did not entirely rule out the possibility that he could leave amidst interest from Chelsea, but he did make it clear that he wanted to keep him.

Relevo report that the Blaugrana want €25m for Aubameyang is he is to leave, which would back up that stance. At 33, that figure would represent paying over the odds for the Gabonese, especially given he is not necessarily a starter under Xavi.

Aubameyang arrived at Barcelona in February on a free from Arsenal and quickly became Barcelona’s main goal threat. His 13 La Liga goals were crucial to ensuring a top four finish for Barcelona. If they were to sell Aubameyang for anything approaching €25m, it would represent excellent business.