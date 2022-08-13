Carlo Ancelotti confirms bigger role for Eden Hazard this season

Real Madrid have made two major signings in Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger, but after Kylian Mbappe’s decision to turn down a move to Spain, Los Blancos have opted not to strengthen their attack.

It has been a long-running joke in Spain that Eden Hazard is presented as a new signing every summer, in the hope that the Belgian will finally find his form in Madrid.

Yet Carlo Ancelotti does appear to be relying on Hazard to improve this season. Speaking ahead of their season opener against Almeria, the Italian coach explained that he would be using Hazard more often. Diario AS covered his answer.

“I don’t know how much he can play, but yes he will play more than last year. He can play in different positions, up top, on the left, on the right, we are trying him as a false nine… There too he can demonstrate his quality.”

Hazard does not seem like a natural option on the right side of attack, but it seems unlikely that he could beat out Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in a competition.

Equally Hazard has looked sharp in preseason as a replacement for Benzema, which might be his best shot at minutes this year. With the World Cup on the horizon, the chances of Benzema being rested are much higher than last season.