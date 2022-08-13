Barcelona youngster misses training to complete move away from Camp Nou

Barcelona are preparing for their season opener in La Liga on Saturday night, but they will be without Alex Collado.

The talented attacking midfielder has been given permission to leave the club this summer and on Friday was absent from training in order to complete his move away from the club. Diario AS say that he will join Elche this season on a season long loan.

That information was backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who believes that 50% of his salary will be covered by Elche. Collado, 23, joined Granada during the second half of last season and racked up over 1,000 minutes. Contributing 2 goals and 1 assist in 17 appearances, Collado had won a starting place by the end the season.

Manager Xavi Hernandez had told the player to return to Barcelona and is an admirer of his, but the array of reinforcements that have arrived at Camp Nou leave Collado with few opportunities.

For Elche, Collado will add a useful creative spark behind the likes of Lucas Boye and Ezequiel Ponce. Argentine veteran Javier Pastore remained at the club this season but contributed little last season and Collado looks a more reliable option to generate danger at this point.