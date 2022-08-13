Atletico Madrid receive fitness boosts ahead of Getafe clash

Atletico Madrid have been having a quiet summer as they prepare for the upcoming La Liga campaign. On Monday at 19:30 CEST, they take on Getafe and will be in confident form having beaten Juventus 4-0 last weekend in their final preseason warm up.

Alvaro Morata scored a hat-trick in that match and their had been some concern that he might not be ready for the Getafe match after missing training on Thursday. However on Saturday both he and Axel Witsel, missing due to strep throat, returned to training.

In addition central defender Felipe re-joined the group after missing most of the preseason. They are still without Jose Maria Gimenez though, who continues to train alone due to a knock picked up before the Juventus match.

As per Mundo Deportivo, manager Diego Simeone already has his line-up in mind for the Getafe match:

Oblak: Molina, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Saúl; Llorente, Koke, Lemar; Joao Félix y Morata.

Many had thought that Antoine Griezmann might form part of trident with Morata and Joao Felix, but it appears Simeone will begin with just the two strikers. Either way, Atleti once again look like a team with exciting options in attack.