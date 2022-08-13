Athletic Club to attempt star return of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ander Herrera

The transfer window can be chaotic time for most clubs, yet one set of fans may sometimes wish their summer months were a touch more entertaining. Athletic Club rarely have too many additions to consider, but they might be about to bring a star signing back to the club.

According to Relevo, Athletic have a deal with Paris Saint-Germain’s Ander Herrera. The 32-year-old left Bilbao in 2014 for Manchester United and has spent the last three seasons at PSG. As the Parisians try to lower their wage bill, they would also be open to a transfer.

Herrera is a request of Ernesto Valverde, who managed Herrera in his previous spell at San Mames.

Valverde has been using Mikel Vesga as a single pivot in preseason and with good results. However the addition of Herrera would probably represent an upgrade in terms of technical quality and also leadership. Herrera might not have been a major part of both Manchester United and PSG, but has been competing at the highest level for some time.

