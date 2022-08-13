Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni set for Real Madrid La Liga debut at Almeria

Real Madrid are at full strength for their La Liga opener away at newly promoted Almeria tomorrow.

The first weekend of the 2022/23 season in the Spanish top flight pits the defending Segunda Division champions up against the La Liga holders.

Carlo Ancelotti offered a surprise to reporters ahead of announcing his matchday squad with the Italian confirm his retirement plans.

Ancelotti enjoyed a brilliant return to Madrid in 2021/22 with Spanish and European titles adding to his impressive trophy haul as a manager.

The veteran coach has included summer signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni in the squad to travel to Andalucia with both players potentially in line for their Los Blancos league debut.

The pair came off the bench in Real Madrid’s 2-0 UEFA Super Cup final win over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend and they are not expected to start at the Estadio Mediterráneo with Dani Carvajal ruled out by Ancelotti.