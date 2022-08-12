Xavi offers transfer update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona head coach Xavi has provided a crucial update on potential exits from the club this month.

Xavi is facing a vital few weeks at the Camp Nou with the club’s hierarchy pushing for sales to balance their fluctuating financial situation.

The club are having issues to register their new signings with La Liga due to an inability to reduce their salary bill in Catalonia.

Frenkie de Jong has been the main name linked with a move away from the Barcelona before the transfer window closes and Xavi confirmed the situation remains undecided over the Dutchman.

“He’s an interesting footballer that I can use. We’ll see when the market closes”, as per reports from Marca.

“From today until August 31st, it’s still open. We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Xavi was also asked about the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Miralem Pjanic with speculation growing over their respective futures at the club.

“I’m counting on him. Those I don’t count on, they know from already.

“I’m counting on Aubameyang. But, also I don’t know what will happen between now and the 31st.

“I like him, I think he can help us a lot. I’m delighted with him.

“Pjanic has convinced me this summer and will stay with us.”

Barcelona kick off their 2022/23 La Liga season this weekend with Xavi facing a home game against Rayo Vallecano on August 12 despite failing to register all of his summer signings.