William Gallas thinks Chelsea would be making a mistake by signing Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong has become one of the most discussed names of this January transfer window. The Barcelona midfielder has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United but William Gallas believes Chelsea moving for him would be a mistake.

“De Jong is a great player,” Gallas, formerly of Chelsea, said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “He’s still young but he has a lot of experience in the way he plays. However, I don’t think that Chelsea should opt for someone of that profile. They already have players like him. They should go for someone like Casemiro or Rodri instead. They’re strong guys who protect their defenders. They’re strong physically, too. That’s why I wouldn’t sign De Jong because they already have players that are similar.”

Gallas, a French international, spent five years at Stamford Bridge between 2001 and 2006. Playing under Jose Mourinho he helped the West London club to two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one Community Shield. Chelsea weren’t his only Premier League club – he also played for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Frenkie joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 after starring for that thrilling Ajax team that made it to the semi-final of the Champions League in 2018/19 only to lose to Tottenham. In the three seasons since, however, he’s failed to make much of a dent at Camp Nou and establish his place in their midfield. For that reason Barcelona are open to moving him on this summer.