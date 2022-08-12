Where to watch La Liga in the UK

Premier Sports remains home of LaLiga, following three-season renewal of UK & Ireland broadcast partnership announced in June.

Diehard fans in the UK can enjoy “All of LaLiga, All in one place” by streaming LaLigaTV on Premier Player & Amazon Prime Video Channels.

ITV to feature LaLiga Santander free-to-air game of the month starting with Real Sociedad vs. FC Barcelona on Sunday 21st August.

Fans of second-tier LaLiga SmartBank can now follow all 11 matches per round via LaLigaSportsTV, plus twice weekly on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports, the home of LaLiga in the UK and Ireland, have confirmed that fans can enjoy MORE OF LALIGA than ever before this season, including Europe’s reigning champions and the world’s top footballers at elite Spanish clubs, all in a cutting-edge broadcast product.

In a first for a major European football competition, Premier Sports and its partners are offering unrivalled access to Spain’s top-flight LaLiga Santander and second-tier LaLiga SmartBank across a wide variety of linear, streaming and free-to-air platforms.

Starting this weekend, Premier Sports will offer access to over 300 live LaLiga Santander matches per season, including CA Osasuna vs. Sevilla FC, FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano, and UD Almería vs. current champions Real Madrid, via its Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2 linear channels (from just £9.99 per month) available via Sky and Virgin TV, as well as the Premier Player and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

All coverage on Premier Sports will feature LaLigaTV talent, including renowned Spanish football experts such as Albert Ferrer, Guillem Balagué, Semra Hunter, Andrea Orlandi, Gary Lineker, Simon Hanley, Terry Gibson, Phil Kitromilides, Graham Hunter, Sid Lowe, Pete Jenson, and many more.

For diehard Spanish fútbol fans, LaLigaTV, the 24/7 channel showcasing All of LaLiga, All in one place, is available via streaming for all Premier Sports paid subscribers in the UK, and can also be accessed in standalone format via Premier Player and Amazon Prime Video Channels, for just £7.99 per month.

But that’s not all. This season, Premier Sports and LaLiga are offering unprecedented access to Spanish football via new free-to-air distribution:

In a three-year sublicensing arrangement, ITV will showcase one top LaLiga fixture per month, starting with the Matchday 2 fixture between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona on Sunday 21st August at 8:00pm BST. Further details of ITV’s LaLiga coverage will be revealed by the broadcaster in due course.

Meanwhile, fans of Spain’s second division can enjoy all 11 LaLiga SmartBank matches per round via LaLiga’s own OTT streaming service, LaLigaSportsTV, FREE for all registered users and available on Android and iOS devices, as well as Samsung, LG and Android SmartTVs.

Premier Sports will also show two LaLiga SmartBank matches per round on a non-exclusive basis, starting with UD Levante vs. SD Huesca on Friday 12th August and Real Oviedo vs newly promoted FC Andorra on Monday 15th August.

For all the latest updates, content, and details of where to watch LaLiga in the UK, fans should follow @PremierSportsTV and @LaLigaTV on Twitter.

At a glance: Where to watch LaLiga this season in the UK