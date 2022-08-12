Villarreal agree loan-to-buy with Tottenham on Giovani Lo Celso

Villarreal have finally agreed a deal with Tottenham to bring Giovani Lo Celso back to the club this month.

The Argentinian international was removed from Spurs’ preseason squad last month in order to negotiate a potential move away from the North London club.

The 26-year-old caught the eye with the Yellow Submarine, on a six month loan from January to June, and became a key player for Unai Emery in the second half of the 2021/22 season.

According to reports from Marca last month, Villarreal were only willing to pay around €15m as part of a permanent deal, with Spurs still assessing their options on the 26-year-old.

However, according to fresh reports from Sky Sports, Lo Celso has travelled to Spain for a medical, with terms agreed on a loan to buy deal.

Lo Celso will head back to Villarreal on loan for the 2022/23 season with Emery retaining the option to buy him next summer.