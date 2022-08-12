Thomas Tuchel confirms Barcelona delay in Marcos Alonso deal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he is still waiting for Marcos Alonso to complete his move to Barcelona.

The German coach left Alonso out of the Chelsea squad for their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Tuchel stated after their 1-0 win at Everton, the Spanish international was omitted due to him wrapping up the final details of a move to the Camp Nou.

However, despite a week passing since Tuchel’s last update, Alonso has not made the move to Catalonia, as Barcelona continue struggle in their efforts to register new players.

Ongoing financial issues at the club have limited the number of summer signings Barcelona can register with La Liga until their wage bill is reduced.

Alonso will not feature for Chelsea again in the coming days with Tuchel uncertain over when the transfer will be finalised.

“Marcos Alonso’s not in training, he is trying to complete his transfer.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed today: "Marcos Alonso's not in training, he is trying to complete his transfer". It's all agreed with Barcelona since one week, still waiting for club's final green light. 🇪🇸 #FCB Alonso's contract will be valid until 2024 with option for further year. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2022

“It’s all agreed with Barcelona since a week ago, but we are still waiting for club’s final green light.”

Alonso could be forced to wait until the end of the transfer window to complete a return to Spain with Barcelona potentially locked in wage talks with their squad for the remainder of August.