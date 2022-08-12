Osasuna Sevilla

Sevilla kick off 2022/23 La Liga season with Osasuna defeat

Sevilla have begun their 2022/23 La Liga campaign in disappointing style after slipping to a 2-1 defeat away at Osasuna.

Julen Lopetegui’s side travelled north to face Osasuna in the eagerly anticipated season curtain raiser at the Estadio El Sadar.

However, it was to be the home side who started the brighter of the two sides, with Chimy Avila arriving at the back post to nod them in front after nine minutes.

Sevilla swiftly responded to falling behind, as Rafa Mir got across his marker to stab home from close range, less than 90 seconds later.

That frenetic start was kept up by both sides before the break, as Thomas Delaney fired against the post, but Osasuna found a crucial breakthrough late on.

Papu Gomez tangled with Jon Mocayola inside the box and Aimar Oroz stepped up to smash home from the penalty spot to claim all three points for the hosts.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Chimy Avila Julen Lopetegui Papu Gomez Rafa Mir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News