Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants Barcelona stay over Chelsea move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is pushing to stay at Barcelona this summer despite transfer links with Chelsea.

The Gabonese international joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer in January following his eventual departure from Arsenal.

However, with Barcelona set for a last gasp push to register their new signings in the coming weeks, they will continue to offload certain squad players.

Frenkie de Jong has consistently been the highest profile star linked with a move away from the Camp Nou despite the Dutchman’s determination to stay at the club.

Aubameyang is rumoured to be on Chelsea’s radar after previously enjoying a strong relationship with Thomas Tuchel during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

According to reports from The Metro, Aubameyang’s priority is to remain at Barcelona, after netting 13 goals in the second half of the 2021/22 season.

If Aubameyang stays on, Barcelona will once again look to push for de Jong’s exit, with Memphis Depay also a likely departure.