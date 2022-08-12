Manchester City linked with Atletico Madrid star Renan Lodi

Premier League champions Manchester City could make a bold move for Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi this month.

City are reportedly in the market for new full back options, following the departure of fans favourite Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Pep Guardiola aiming for two players in every position in 2022/23.

Catalan born defender Sergi Gomez is set to complete a move from Anderlecht in the coming days but Guardiola wants an experienced back up option to Joao Cancelo at left back.

According to reports from the Daily Telegraph, Guardiola has draw up an ongoing shortlist of targets, with Brazilian international Lodi amongst them.

Lodi was generally a first choice pick for Atletico last season, when fit, with 29 league appearances in total in 2021/22.

He is currently under contract in the Spanish capital until 2025, with Atletico likely to demand in the region of €25m, to begin any potential negotiations for the 24-year-old this summer.