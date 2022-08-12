Gavi and Eduardo Camavinga nominated for Kopa Trophy

La Liga duo Gavi and Eduardo Camavinga have been nominated in the Top Ten for the 2022 Kopa Trophy.

The award, which recognises the best U21 player, as compiled by France Football, anywhere in world football.

Gavi’s breakthrough campaign into the Barcelona first team included a string of personal records for the 18-year-old in 2021/22.

Alongside an impressive haul of 47 appearances in all competitions, he became the youngest ever player to represent La Roja at senior level in October, before breaking the youngest goal scorer record in June.

Camavinga racked up 40 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, winning the La Liga and Champions League title in his first season in Spain, with a key role in their European success in 2022.

England duo Jude Belligham and Bukayo Saka are expected to be their main rivals for the award with Gavi’s La Blaugrana teammate Pedri the current holder, from 2021, after Bellingham finished second.