Football España preview the new La Liga season on CNN World Sport

The 2022/23 La Liga season gets underway this evening as Andalusian outfit Sevilla travel north to Pamplona to take on Osasuna at El Sadar. It kickstarts an action-packed weekend of football that will also see Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid go to Almeria and Atletico Madrid make the trip to Getafe.

Madrid won the title by 13 points last season and also lifted their 14th European Cup, beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris. They’ll be hoping to build on that success this season – and have strengthened by adding Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger to an already strong squad. But Barcelona pose a threat.

The Catalan club have recruited heavily over the course of the summer, bringing in Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde. They’ve bet big and taken financial risks in order to be able to fight to reclaim both La Liga and the Champions League.