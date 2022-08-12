Fabian Ruiz closes in on sealing transfer from Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain

Fabian Ruiz has confirmed his intention to Paris Saint-Germain to sign a five-year deal according to Fabrizio Romano. Personal terms have already been fully agreed and talks between PSG and his club, Napoli, are understood to be progressing very well.

Parallel to those negotiations, Napoli are also understood to be in conversation with PSG over the signing of Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican goalkeeper has become second-choice at the Parc des Princes following the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer and is keen on first team football – Napoli can offer that. He’s thought to be the favoured option over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Fabian, born and raised in Los Palacios y Villafranca in Seville, came through the youth system at local side Real Betis and spent the first four years of his senior career there save for a brief loan spell with Elche. He joined Napoli in 2018 and has since gone on to make 166 appearances for the Italian club, contributing 22 goals and 15 assists. He’s earned 15 caps for La Roja.