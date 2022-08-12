Daniel Wass set to leave Atletico Madrid for Brondby despite only joining in January

Brondby are set to sign Daniel Wass from Atletico Madrid according to Fabrizio Romano. A full agreement is in place and a medical is currently ongoing. Atletico have already given the green light to the deal despite Wass only joining back in January.

Wass came to Atletico from Valencia to replace Kieran Trippier, who departed the Spanish capital for Newcastle United during the January transfer window. He made just one appearance during his time at the Wanda Metropolitano, however, and despite the fact he has a year left to run on his deal a departure may be best.

Wass, 33, began his career with Brondby. The Danish international spent the first four years of his career there – save for a brief spell on loan at Fredrikstad – before departing for Benfica in 2011. He struggled to make the grade in Lisbon, however, eventually departing for French side Evian – initially on loan – before moving to Spain with Celta in 2015. He joined Valencia after three years in Galicia before joining Atletico.