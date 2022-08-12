Barcelona register four new signings as Jules Kounde misses Rayo Vallecano clash

Barcelona have succeeded in registering four of their five summer signings with La Liga.

The Catalan giants faced an 11th hour scramble to complete paperwork for their new stars ahead of facing Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou tomorrow.

La Liga’s financial fair play rules require Barcelona to substantially reduce their wage bill, and prove fiscal stability, before allowing new players to be ratified.

As per reports from Marca, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen have all made the cut in time, but French star Jules Kounde did not.

Barcelona will now seek to make further adjustments to the salary commitments in the coming days to ensure Kounde can feature in their next game.

Contract updates for Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele have also been approved ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Rayo.

Xavi is not expected to confirm his matchday squad until closer to kick off with Lewandowski set to make his competitive debut.