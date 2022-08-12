Barcelona pull fourth palanca in bid to register summer signings for La Liga opener

Barcelona have pulled the fourth palanca in their bid to register their summer signings in time for their La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano tomorrow evening. They’ve sold 24.5% of Barça Studios for €100m to Jaume Roures’ Orpheus Media.

That’s according to Samuel Marsden, who reports that the decision to sell to Orpheus Media came at the last minute amid negotiations with another company. Barcelona will hope that the move will enable them to register their summer signings – Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski – and their re-signings – Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto.

Barcelona finished 13 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga last season and ended the campaign trophy-less. The club’s president, Joan Laporta, believes this is unacceptable and thinks it’s imperative Barcelona bet big and take risks to return to the elite of the elite as soon as possible. That’s why they’re doing what they’re doing. The Catalan club are planning for a big season.