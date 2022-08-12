Barcelona preparing to move for Marcos Alonso once they register their summer signings

Barcelona are working hard to register as many of their summer signings in time for tomorrow’s La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou. Once they achieve this, according to Mundo Deportivo, they’re planning to move for Marcos Alonso.

Alonso is Xavi Hernandez’s priority at this point in the market – he sees the Spaniard as the ideal man to offer competition to Jordi Alba at left-back. A deal with the player has already been agreed and so all that’s left is for them to close a deal with Chelsea.

Barcelona are expected to activate a fourth lever sooner rather than later and also hope the sales of Memphis Depay, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite – although getting those sales over the line are proving more difficult than anticipated. All of this means that the final weeks of the summer transfer window could prove to be rather stressful for everyone connected to Barcelona.