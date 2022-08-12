Barcelona offered the chance to sign Real Betis target Hector Bellerin from Arsenal

Barcelona are keen on strengthening at right-back this summer according to Mundo Deportivo. They’ve failed in their pursuit of Cesar Azpilicueta but have been offered another London-based Spaniard in recent times – Real Betis target Hector Bellerin.

The 27-year-old right-back spent last season on loan at the Benito Villamarin and helped Betis to finish fifth in La Liga and qualify for the Europa League as well as lift the Copa del Rey. He’s determined to return to Betis this summer but the Andalusian club’s financial issues are making the deal tricky. Bellerin’s agents are currently trying to terminate his contract with Arsenal.

Bellerin, born in Barcelona, is a La Masia product. He began his career with the Catalan club before leaving for Arsenal at the age of 16 in 2011. Since then he’s spent his entire career at the Emirates Stadium aside from two loan spells at Watford and Betis. He’d add quality and experience to the right-back position.