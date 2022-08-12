Athletic Club keen on Ander Herrera return from PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera could make a summer return to Athletic Club this month.

The Bilbao native has been linked with possible comeback to the Estadio San Mames for the 2022/23 season as time at PSG appears to be over.

Herrera was placed on a list of players for transfer from the Parc des Princes last month as new PSG boss Christophe Galtier looks to remodel his squad.

The 32-year-old is not in Galtier’s plans in Paris, and the Spanish international on the radar of teams across Europe, with two years left on his current contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

The former Manchester United schemer previously distanced himself with a possible return to the Basque Country but the situation has now changed.

According to reports from Marca, Herrera is negotiating a contract settlement at PSG, to leave on a free transfer before the transfer window shuts, with Athletic Club set to make a move next week.