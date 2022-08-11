Trabzonspor linked with move for Real Betis centre-back Marc Bartra

Trabzonspor are interested in signing Marc Bartra from Real Betis according to Mundo Deportivo. The Turkish side’s current offer to the Andalusian club is a fee of €3m, which they deem insufficient. Their contract offer to Bartra isn’t exactly up to scratch, either.

Bartra has entered the final year of his contract at the Benito Villamarin but he’s keen to renew. Betis have offered him a new deal but it includes a significant salary reduction, so Bartra hasn’t yet accepted it. That’s why he’s being connected with a transfer.

Bartra was a key squad member for Manuel Pellegrini last season as Betis finished fifth in La Liga to qualify for the Europa League for the second year running. They also lifted the club’s first major title since 2005 in the form of the Copa del Rey, beating Valencia in the final at La Cartuja in their very own city of Seville.