Rodrygo Goes desperate for starting place at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have started their season off well, but without Kylian Mbappe. Many had expected the French superstar to join his compatriot Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.
It has meant an opportunity for some of Real Madrid’s younger players. In particular Rodrygo Goes will want to make the right side of attack his. So far Carlo Ancelotti has trusted Fede Valverde on the right side in big matches, while Rodrygo has been used as an impact substitute.
Speaking to Sport after victory in the European Super Cup on Wednesday, Rodrygo used the public forum to send a message to his manager.
“I know that I can help a lot, play more, not just when we are losing or we have to come back.”
“I want to be a starter and I am working for it. If I am at my best, then I have everything required to play.”
No manager will complain about a strong desire from their players to be starting games and the competition will be a blessing for Ancelotti. Yet the Italian may not appreciate Rodrygo speaking to the media about it often, as this is not the first time in recent months he has publicly asked for a starting spot.
Boy, you need to eat more and put on some muscles.
Your time will come but you arent ready yet. Fede is way more better at that position right now.