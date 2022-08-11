Rodrygo Goes desperate for starting place at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have started their season off well, but without Kylian Mbappe. Many had expected the French superstar to join his compatriot Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

It has meant an opportunity for some of Real Madrid’s younger players. In particular Rodrygo Goes will want to make the right side of attack his. So far Carlo Ancelotti has trusted Fede Valverde on the right side in big matches, while Rodrygo has been used as an impact substitute.

Speaking to Sport after victory in the European Super Cup on Wednesday, Rodrygo used the public forum to send a message to his manager.