Revealed: Ousmane Dembele’s mammoth contract to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona seemed to have pulled off a masterstroke when they retained Ousmane Dembele this summer. The French winger was out of contract this summer and had had an offer on the table from Barcelona since the winter, but was holding out to see if a better offer arrived.

As it was, Dembele remained at the club in what was seen by many as a victory for Barcelona. Sport have now revealed the details of his fresh contract and it Dembele will not be struggling for funds this season.

He will earn a minimum of €16m gross for each of the two years of his contract, with another €4m available in bonuses in both seasons. The total pay could amount to €40m over the course of the two seasons. In addition, he will receive 50% of any transfer if he moves in the next two years. Given his release clause is a reported €50m, that could be significant addition to Dembele’s bank account.

It is important to take these figures with a pinch of salt, as they are unconfirmed. It seems unlikely the club would filter out the details of his contract at this point, which means that the motive of this information being shared must be taken into account.