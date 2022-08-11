Real Madrid on the verge of bringing forward prospect Iker Bravo back to Spain

Real Madrid might finally be about to sign a forward this summer, but it won’t be to back up Karim Benzema.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos have reached an agreement with 17-year-old striker Iker Bravo. The Spanish starlet, formerly of Barcelona, has spent the last year at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany. Last season he made his Bundesliga debut with Leverkusen, playing 11 minutes in the top flight. Most of his season was spent with the under 19 side, scoring 4 goals and assisting 3 times in 12 games. He also has 11 goals in 14 games for Spain’s under 17 side.

Atletico Madrid were also interested in Bravo, but he appears to have opted for Real Madrid. However La Casa Blanca has made it clear that Bravo will be spending the season with the Castilla side, although there are worse fates than learning under Raul Gonzalez. Blanco is highly-rated in Spain and thought to be the complete forward, creating as well as scoring.

Los Colchoneros are at something of disadvantage in these negotiations, as manager Diego Simeone has very rarely trusted younger talents in the first team. At this point, it seems an almost impossible task to make the jump at Atleti.