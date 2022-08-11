Real Madrid draw level with Barcelona and Milan by winning fifth European Super Cup

Real Madrid got the 2022/23 season off to a perfect start in Helsinki on Wednesday evening by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 and lifting their fifth European Super Cup. This means that they’re now level with Barcelona and Milan on five European Super Cups.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who note that Madrid have previously lifted the European Super Cup in 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2022. Milan won it in 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003 and 2007. Barcelona won it in 1992, 1997, 2008, 2011 and 2015.

Madrid qualified for the showpiece event, of course, courtesy of their Champions League final victory in Paris earlier this summer when they beat Liverpool 1-0. Eintracht earned their place in Finland courtesy of their victory in the Europa League, when they beat Rangers in Seville.

By lifting the European Super Cup, Carlo Ancelotti has become the most successful coach in the competition’s history, beating Pep Guardiola. He has four to his name. Toni Kroos has also become the most successful player in the competition’s history, with his fifth title taking him above Dani Alves and Paolo Maldini.