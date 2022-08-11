Paris Saint-Germain step up negotiations with Napoli for Fabian Ruiz

Paris Saint-Germain are pushing to complete their move for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz according to Fabrizio Romano. Fabian won’t extend his contract with Napoli and so PSG consider that completing the deal will only be a matter of time.

PSG and Napoli are currently discussing the final part of the fee and it’s understood that Keylor Navas could be heading the other way as part of the deal. The veteran Costa Rica goalkeeper has become second choice at the Parc des Princes following the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma and needs to play first-team football.

Fabian, from Los Palacios y Villafranca in the city of Seville, began his career with local side Real Betis. He remained there until securing a move to Italy with Napoli – save for a brief spell on loan with Elche – and has since made 166 appearances for the Italian club. He’s earned 15 caps for the Spanish national team.