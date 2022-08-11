La Liga issue warning to Barcelona over player registrations

Barcelona are just 48 hours away from their first league match of the season, but as things stand, they won’t be able to count on Robert Lewandowski to do so.

None of Barcelona’s six signings including Ousmane Dembele nor the renewed Sergi Roberto have yet been registered with La Liga. As things stand they don’t have the space in their salary limit to do so.

The suggestion has been that the sale of a fourth economic lever, a further 24.5% of Barca Studios to GDA Luma for €100m, will aid them to do so. Diario AS count that deal as done, but as Mundo Deportivo point out, it still has not been announced by the club.

The Catalan daily also reports that La Liga have not received any documentation regarding that deal. Players can be registered as late as five minutes before the match, but the league have warned that if they are not given sufficient time to study Barcelona’s documentation, they will not rush registration through.

So far there has been no salary deferral or reduction from captains Sergio Busquets or Gerard Pique as been suggested might happen. On Wednesday Barcelona released a statement saying that their credit rating had been upgraded to BBB stable from BBB negative, highlighting the ‘many positive actions taken by the new board.’

Barcelona’s President Joan Laporta, Vice-President Rafael Yuste and Director of Football Mateu Alemany reportedly met at the club’s offices on Thursday night to discuss the matter, but as of yet no solution appears to have been found.

As long as the players are registered before their match on Saturday, Laporta’s image will remain in tact. However serious questions could be asked if that is not the case.