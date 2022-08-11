Chelsea weighing up move for Barcelona marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea are working on several different deals as the transfer window nears its close. One of those, according to Fabrizio Romano, is Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He’s an option for the London club but no bid has been submitted yet.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona from Arsenal during the January transfer window and delivered an immediate impact – the Gabonese international provided 13 goals and one assist in 23 appearances for the Catalan club. But Barcelona are overbooked in his position and need to trim their bloated squad as soon as.

Barcelona brought in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer and already have Memphis Depay on the books. Xavi Hernandez wants two high-quality players for each position but three is too many, especially given space is at a premium relating to Barcelona’s wage bill. Either Aubameyang or Memphis is going to have to depart for pastures new before the window closes – Lewandowski has become the clear first choice.