Chelsea ready to meet Barcelona’s demands for Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are ready to meet Barcelona’s demands for Frenkie de Jong according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for Caught Offside. They believe that, unlike Manchester United, they can convince Frenkie to join them this summer transfer window.

United agreed a fee of €75m plus add-ons for Frenkie with Barcelona in the middle of July but they’ve been unable to convince the 25-year-old Dutchman to come to Old Trafford. If he does leave Barcelona – and that’s not something he wants to do – he wants it to be for a Champions League club in a city with a higher quality of life than grey and rainy Manchester.

Frenkie joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 after making a name for himself in that thrilling Ajax team that made it to the semi-final of the Champions League the season before only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur. But he’s failed to establish himself as a key player at Camp Nou and for that reason is available.