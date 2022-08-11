Barcelona trying everything they can to force Martin Braithwaite out of the club

Barcelona are determined to secure Martin Braithwaite’s departure from the club as soon as possible according to Diario Sport. The Catalan club have done everything they can to move him on but the Danish marksman is proving reluctant to leave.

Braithwaite is refusing to move on unless he’s paid the final two years of his contract. He won’t accept a transfer or a loan deal. Another meeting will take place today and it’s understood that Barcelona are considering taking the drastic step of unilaterally terminating his contract. The situation is tense.

Braithwaite, 31, joined Barcelona at the beginning of 2020 from Leganes due to an injury crisis in his position. Since then he’s made 57 appearances for the club, contributing ten goals and five assists during that time. A Danish international with 60 caps and ten goals to his name for his country, he’ll be hoping to be a part of their squad for the Qatar World Cup later this year.