Atletico Madrid managing fitness issues 4 days ahead of La Liga opener

Atletico Madrid are closing in on their opening game of the season, but not without doubts surrounding their first line-up.

Los Colchoneros are due to take on Getafe on Monday night at 19:30 CEST, but trained without five first-team players on Thursday according to Marca.

Rodrigo de Paul returned to training today and Daniel Wass was absent due to personal reasons. Both are expected to be fit, while Alvaro Morata and Axel Witsel should also return to training ahead of their match with Getafe. The former picked up a knock yesterday and was being rested out of precaution, while Witsel was absent with strep throat.

There is a little more concern surrounding the centre of defence. Felipe continues to exercise apart from the group, as has been the case for much of the preseason. Jose Maria Gimenez was also exercising on his own.

Academy player Marco Moreno filled in for Gimenez, but this could be an early sign of what many were fearing for Los Rojiblancos. With just five natural central defenders for three positions, Simeone might be left short for the wear and tear of the season.