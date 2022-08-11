Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie relaxed despite break clause in Barcelona contract

Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie are both calm and relaxed despite Barcelona’s issues in registering them for the new La Liga season according to Fabrizio Romano. A break clause in their contract exists should Barcelona be unable to register them.

Barcelona signed both of the players earlier this summer as free transfers – Christensen joined from Chelsea following the expiration of his contract at Stamford Bridge while Kessie joined from Milan after his deal at San Siro ran out. But due to Barcelona’s financial situation neither of them are registered.

And they’re not the only ones in that situation. Barcelona have also signed Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde this close-season – as well as re-signing Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto – and none of those players are registered. Barcelona kick off their 2022/23 campaign against Rayo Vallecano this weekend and they’ll need to work quickly to get them registered. As things stand they’ll miss out.