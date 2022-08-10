Real Madrid

Watch: Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid commanding lead against Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid are back in action in European football and are once again on top, although in relatively simple fashion compared to last year’s antics.

Los Blancos started with the same team that won the Champions League final last season and took control early doors. Eintracht Frankfurt appeared to welcome the chance to counter-attack and did so effectively at points. However their plan was undone before half-time, as David Alaba scored from a corner.

The second half started in much the same fashion but as Eintracht were duty-bound to come further forward, spaces started to open for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Something Vinicius Junior was always going to relish. About half-way through the second half, the Brazilian escaped down the wing. Cutting inside and then laying the ball across for Karim Benzema, who struck it first time. It seemed to catch Eintracht ‘keeper Kevin Trapp by surprise, as the shot flew into the centre of the goal.

