Watch: David Alaba puts Real Madrid on track to first title of season

Real Madrid are well-placed to take their first title of the season after a strong showing in the first half of their European Super Cup final with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Los Blancos nearly conceded first though, when a poor error from Ferland Mendy allowed Daichi Kamada through on goal, only for Thibaut Courtois to thwart his effort. Los Blancos replied with a cutting attack, sending Vinicius Junior one-on-one, but his effort was cleared off the line by an excellent challenge sliding save from Tuta.

Djibril Sow forced another Courtois save and Kevin Trapp prevented Vinicius from scoring the opener, but 7 minutes before half-time, Eintracht’s resistance was broken.

A corner from the right side was looped into the air by Karim Benzema, before Casemiro knocked it back into the six-yard box from the goal-line. There, David Alaba pounced to tap home.

Real Madrid then made it to half-time without any scares and look good to win their first competitive tie of the season.

