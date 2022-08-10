Villarreal readying moves for Tottenham Hotspur pair Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso

Villarreal are interested in completing a double-swoop of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur according to Fabrizio Romano. Although it’s understood the latter, who spent half of least season on loan at Villarreal, is the priority.

Villarreal made it to the semi-final of the Champions League last season before losing to Liverpool, but managed to finish only seventh in La Liga for the second season running. That means that this campaign Unai Emery’s men will be competing in the Europa Conference League, Europe’s third-tier competition.

Emery will look to strengthen this summer in order to ensure that Villarreal can push on and try to gatecrash the top four, something that Sevilla has cordoned off for themselves over these past three seasons. Bringing in players of the calibre of Ndombele and Lo Celso would certainly be a step in the right direction. Both are internationals with France and Argentina respectively.