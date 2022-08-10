Real Madrid’s predicted lineup for European Super Cup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup this evening in Helsinki. They qualified for the tie by winning the Champions League, beating Liverpool in the final in Paris. Eintracht won the Europa League, beating Rangers in Seville.

This will be the fifth time Madrid lift the European Super Cup should they prove successful in Finland – that would draw them level with Barcelona and Milan as the club to have won the title the most times. Carlo Ancelotti, speaking before the game, has made clear that the starting lineup will honour those who won the Champions League last season rather that incorporate debutants.

According to Marca, Ancelotti is going to set his team up in their customary 4-3-3 shape. Thibaut Courtois will start in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy. Casemiro will anchor midfield alongside trusted colleagues Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, while Karim Benzema will lead the line flanked by Fede Valverde and Vinicius Junior.