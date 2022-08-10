Real Madrid take first step towards sextuple with European Super Cup victory

Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

The message coming out of the Real Madrid camp before their European Super Cup final with Eintracht Frankfurt was that the sextuple was the target for the season. Their first assignment was ticked off with little fuss.

Los Blancos dominated the play from the outset, with Eintracht hoping they could hit Los Blancos on the break. They almost did just before the half hour mark, with Daichi Kamada being sent through one-on-one after Ferland Mendy gave the ball away. As happens so often with Real Madrid in Europe though, Thibaut Courtois came to the rescue.

Vinicius Junior hinted at what was to come as his effort was cleared off the line by Tuta shortly after, before an innocent looking corner was headed on by Karim Benzema, knocked back across goal by Casemiro and tapped in by David Alaba.

The second half had the added bonus for Real Madrid that Eintracht had to come forward and Vinicius and Benzema revelled in the extra space. Twenty minutes after half-time, they cashed in on their dominance.

Vinicius came racing down the right side, cut into the box and laid the ball across for Benzema, whose first-time effort left Kevin Trapp flailing. Regardless of Eintracht’s ambition, the final stages of the game had the feeling of an opportunity for Los Blancos’ attackers. Only desperate defending stood between Eintracht and a greater deficit.

A satisfying night for Ancelotti and his charges, Real Madrid begin their season looking sharp and prepared for their campaign. In particular Ancelotti will have been pleased with the pressing from his players and their quick touches under pressure.