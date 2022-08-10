Nico Gonzalez expected to complete move from Barcelona to Valencia soon

Nico Gonzalez is expected to complete his move to Valencia soon according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish club have already reached a full agreement with Barcelona over a season-long loan with the ambition of giving the young midfielder more game-time.

Gennaro Gattuso has already called Nico and explained the project he’s building at Mestalla to the 20-year-old. The Italian coach, who took over from Jose Bordalas this summer, is also keen on signing former Sevilla winger Bryan Gil on loan from Tottenham Hotspur – but that deal is some way from completion.

Valencia finished ninth in La Liga last season and will hope to be in the conversation for a European place in 2022/23. Signing young, hungry players like Nico is how Gattuso intends to achieve that ambition. The Galician broke into Barcelona’s first-team at the beginning of last season and has made 36 appearances to date, contributing two goals and two assists.