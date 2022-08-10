Barcelona

New signings could leave Barcelona for free if not registered in the next 4 days

Barcelona’s race to register their players has been given an added sense of urgency this afternoon, as it emerged that there could be serious consequences if they do not get it done by the start of their season.

Rayo Vallecano visit Camp Nou on Saturday in 4 days time and the La Liga website shows that none of the new signings or players who renewed their contracts have been registered yet.

According to ESPN, the two players who arrived on a free could leave on a free once again, less than six weeks after joining the club. Both Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have clauses in their contracts that allows them to depart the club if they are not registered by the time the first match comes around.

As Relevo report, both are optimistic that Barcelona will carry out their duties and get them registered in time. Neither intend on leaving the club if that does not pan out though.

While the likelihood of Kessie and Christensen abandoning Barcelona seems slim, not registering all of their players would be a blow to the reputation of the club and Joan Laporta, who has maintained they will do so consistently over the course of the summer.

