Memphis Depay more likely to leave Barcelona this summer than stay

Memphis Depay’s future is yet to be decided but as things stand it appears to be more likely that he’ll leave Barcelona than stay put according to Marca. Juventus have been pushing for the player in recent days and the Italian club have accelerated their pursuit.

Juventus, however, are keen to sign Memphis on a free transfer rather than be forced to pay for him. Barcelona are thought to be open to allowing that to happen as they’re so keen to get the Dutchman’s wages off their books – they’re currently overbooked in the final third and need to free up space in order to register the many summer signings they’ve made recently.

Memphis, a Dutch international with 80 caps and 42 goals for his country to his name, joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Lyon last summer and contributed 13 goals and two assists in the 36 appearances he made for the Catalan club. But Barcelona signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the following January and have just brought in Robert Lewandowski this summer – they’re overbooked at centre-forward and Memphis will be the one to go.