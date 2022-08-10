La Masia product Mika Marmol expected to leave Barcelona this summer

Mika Marmol is expected to leave Barcelona this summer according to Mundo Deportivo. The 21-year-old is keen to earn more minutes in the elite and won’t be able to achieve that given Barcelona’s depth at centre-back in the first-team.

Marmol has just one year left on his contract so if he’s to leave it will either be in a transfer or a loan – but the latter will only happen if his current deal at Camp Nou is renewed before he departs. And the youngster has no shortage of suitors.

In La Liga, both Cadiz and Girona are interested in acquiring his services. In Segunda, Andorra have also been credited with being a potential option. Las Palmas, Leganes and Sporting Gijon are also said to be in the picture. From abroad, Greek side Aris de Thessaloniki have also been linked, although it’s understood that the player has ruled out that option. He wants to stay in Spain.