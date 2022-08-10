La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Getafe turn down Levante star at the last hurdle

As La Liga clubs scramble to get their house in order ahead of the new season, here is a round-up of some of the activity from the 10th of August.

Official

Getafe have brought in former Elche goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, signing him on a one-year deal. Meanwhile Jakub Jankto left the club on loan, the Czech midfielder returns to his native country with Sparta Prague.

Espanyol have let two creative midfielders out the door after the signing of Edu Exposito from Eibar. Tonny Vilhena, who only signed with the club permanently this summer, leaves for Salernitana on loan with a €3.8m option to buy. Talented youngster Oscar Melendo also leaves, joining Granada on a free.

Athletic Club have allowed Alex Petxarroman to leave on loan to Andorra, after struggling for minutes last season.

US youngster Matthew Hoppe has left Mallorca after an unsuccessful season on the island, signing for Middlesborough. Mundo Deportivo say the fee is €2.5m, around what they paid for him.

Almeria have also signed a new goalkeeper, acquiring Fernando Pacheco from relegated Alaves on a four-year deal.

Unconfirmed

Two former shining lights at Levante were due to leave. Diario AS say that Jorge de Frutos was to join Getafe on a permanent deal, but the former Real Madrid player failed a medical. Getafe have since pulled the deal.

Meanwhile Mickael Malsa is on the verge of a move to Real Valladolid, with the blanquivioletas buying 50% of his rights from Levante, as per Diario AS too.

While neither club has yet emitted official confirmation, Nico Gonzalez has personally confirmed he will join Valencia on loan from Barcelona for this season.