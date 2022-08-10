Karim Benzema surpasses Raul Gonzalez on all-time goalscoring list for Real Madrid

Statistics are only a means to an end, aiding and demonstrating an argument. Yet some of them stand out more than others and against Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup final, Karim Benzema authored a new statistic that will not be forgotten any time soon.

His goal in the second half against Eintracht might not have been the prettiest Benzema has scored, but it took him past Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez on their all-time top scorers list. The former Spanish captain and the Frenchman were tied on 323 goals, but Benzema’s goal puts him second in the ranking. Only Cristiano Ronaldo’s 451 goals lie ahead of him in the entire history of the most successful club in the world.

Those numbers would be impressive on their own, had it not been for the remarkable fact that Benzema was chiefly viewed as a source of creation rather than a goalscorer for a significant chunk of his career in Madrid. At the age of 34, Benzema is at his peak and more records could yet tumble.